Can A Gadget Designed By Undergraduates Diagnose Alzheimer's?
10/9/2017 6:38:51 AM
The many boomers who worry they might get Alzheimer’s or who have relatives with Alzheimer’s often have two wishes for the next scientific breakthrough. One is a method for accurate diagnosis. The other is effective treatment.
Currently, the only definitive diagnosis for Alzheimer's comes from an autopsy. But a team of sophomores at the University of Maryland, College Park, just won first prize in a National Institutes of Health (NIH) competition for their prototype portable EEG device to diagnose Alzheimer’s.
