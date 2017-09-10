 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Can A Gadget Designed By Undergraduates Diagnose Alzheimer's?



10/9/2017 6:38:51 AM

The many boomers who worry they might get Alzheimer’s or who have relatives with Alzheimer’s often have two wishes for the next scientific breakthrough. One is a method for accurate diagnosis. The other is effective treatment.

Currently, the only definitive diagnosis for Alzheimer's comes from an autopsy. But a team of sophomores at the University of Maryland, College Park, just won first prize in a National Institutes of Health (NIH) competition for their prototype portable EEG device to diagnose Alzheimer’s.

Read at Forbes


