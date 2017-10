Pharma Bro Says Prison Is 'Not That Awful,' Is Mentoring Fellow Inmates

“Club Fed” isn’t as bad Martin Shkreli thought, according to a recent letter sent to a friend.The 34-year-old is spending his time mentoring fellow inmates, reading, playing chess–and learning to deal with sharing a small, cramped cell with a snoring roommate, pal Lisa Whisnant told The Post.“Things are not THAT awful here,” inmate 87850-053 wrote to Whisnant, underlining “THAT” three times. “There are some bright sides.