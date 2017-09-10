 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma Bro Says Prison Is 'Not That Awful,' Is Mentoring Fellow Inmates



10/9/2017 6:33:57 AM

“Club Fed” isn’t as bad Martin Shkreli thought, according to a recent letter sent to a friend.

The 34-year-old is spending his time mentoring fellow inmates, reading, playing chess–and learning to deal with sharing a small, cramped cell with a snoring roommate, pal Lisa Whisnant told The Post.

“Things are not THAT awful here,” inmate 87850-053 wrote to Whisnant, underlining “THAT” three times. “There are some bright sides.



