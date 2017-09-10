Employer:
Pharma Bro Says Prison Is 'Not That Awful,' Is Mentoring Fellow Inmates
Tweet
10/9/2017 6:33:57 AM
“Club Fed” isn’t as bad Martin Shkreli thought, according to a recent letter sent to a friend.
The 34-year-old is spending his time mentoring fellow inmates, reading, playing chess–and learning to deal with sharing a small, cramped cell with a snoring roommate, pal Lisa Whisnant told The Post.
“Things are not THAT awful here,” inmate 87850-053 wrote to Whisnant, underlining “THAT” three times. “There are some bright sides.
Read at
New York Post
Read at
New York Daily News
Read at
News Release
