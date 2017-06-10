 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Hong Kong's Jacobson Pharma Raises $64 Million For M&A



10/6/2017 9:03:07 AM

Jacobson Pharma of Hong Kong raised $64 million in a private placement. The company, which supplies 30% of Hong Kong's generic drugs, intends to use the proceeds for M&A, including in-licensing and direct investment into "technology-oriented biopharma products." Currently, Jacobson's business involves traditional Chinese medicines for the Hong Kong market. One year ago, Jacobson completed an $85 million IPO on the Hong Kong exchange, 45% of which was earmarked for strategic acquisitions.

