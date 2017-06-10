 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (PHG) Terminates Remote Servicing Deal With Digirad (DRAD), Effective December 31



10/6/2017 7:03:57 AM

Digirad Corp. said this week that Royal Philips has decided to terminate a remote services contract with Digirad’s DMS Health Tech subsidiary, effective December 31.

The Poway, Calif.-based company said it is conducting an impairment review to evaluate the impact of the terminated contract, and that currently it “cannot make a reasonable estimate of any potential impairment under this event.”

The contract allowed DMS to provide contract sales services for larger Philips imaging systems, patient monitoring systems and other Philips products, including installation and warranty services in the upper Midwest of the US.

Read at Reuters
Read at MassDevice


