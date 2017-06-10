|
Suitors Are Already Lining Up For Sanofi (SNY)'s $3.51 Billion Generics Biz
10/6/2017 6:36:59 AM
PARIS (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical group Sanofi is set to start the process to sell its generic drug business in Europe, and at least six funds have expressed interest to investment banks mandated by group, France’s Le Figaro newspaper reported.
Rothschild and JP Morgan, two investment banks mandated by Sanofi to handle the divestment, will send out memos to potential buyers in the next few weeks, Le Figaro said in its Friday edition.
Sources told Reuters in March that Rothschild, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley had been asked to organize the long-awaited deal. nL5N1H62PO
