New Jersey Sues Fentanyl Maker, Calls Its Conduct 'Evil'



10/6/2017 6:22:58 AM

A drug company that makes a powerful fentanyl painkiller spray has engaged in conduct that is “nothing short of evil,” New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday after the state became the latest to sue.

The lawsuit alleges that Insys Therapeutics Inc. directed its sales force to have doctors prescribe the drug Subsys for any type of chronic pain even though it was only approved for cancer patients who couldn’t benefit from other opioids.

