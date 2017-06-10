|
Smart Bandage Could Promote Better, Faster Healing, University Of Nebraska-Lincoln Reveals
10/6/2017 6:00:01 AM
Researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Harvard Medical School and MIT have designed a smart bandage that could eventually heal chronic wounds or battlefield injuries with every fiber of its being.
The bandage consists of electrically conductive fibers coated in a gel that can be individually loaded with infection-fighting antibiotics, tissue-regenerating growth factors, painkillers or other medications.
