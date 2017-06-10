|
5 Breakthrough Medical Technologies So Crazy They Sound Like Science Fiction
10/6/2017 5:54:55 AM
Astounding innovations in medical technology are constantly being researched and developed. From machine learning AI that can predict patient lifespan to devices that can turn your skin cells into any organ — behind laboratory doors lie a breadth of ideas which can expand the limits of medicine and redefine public health strategy. However, unless your hobbies consist of scrawling through scientific journals and technology reviews, it’s pretty easy to miss out on the most promising tech from the health sciences.
comments powered by