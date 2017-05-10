 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Different Types Of Meditation Change The Brain In Different Ways, Max Planck Institute Study Reveals



10/5/2017 9:03:05 AM

There’s been a lot of discussion about what kinds of mental activities are actually capable of changing the brain. Some promises of bolstered IQ and enhanced brain function via specially-designed "brain games" have fizzled out. Meanwhile, meditation and mindfulness training have accumulated some impressive evidence, suggesting that the practices can change not only the structure and function of the brain, but also our behavior and moment-to-moment experience.

