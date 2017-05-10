 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This Penny-Stock Biotech Changed Its Name and Its Stock Is Surging



10/5/2017 7:25:06 AM

Usually when a company rebrands itself by diving into the digital currency space, the stock waits until after the announcement to take off. In the case of Bioptix Inc., a maker of diagnostic machinery for the biotech industry, it didn’t bother waiting.

The penny stock nearly doubled in value in the days leading up to the company’s announcement Wednesday that it’s renaming itself Riot Blockchain Inc. to reflect a new focus on buying cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses.

Read at Bloomberg


