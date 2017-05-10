|
Faster, Pricier And Often Worthless: Study Slams Regulators For Wave Of Questionable Cancer Drug Oks
10/5/2017 6:14:37 AM
The explosion of new cancer drugs that’s occurred over the past decade includes some major standouts that include therapies that have registered some jaw-dropping results in clinical trials. But when researchers at King’s College London and the London School of Economics took a step back and examined 68 cancer indications approved in Europe over a 5-year period through 2013, they found that many were OK’d on only flimsy data derived from unreliable trial designs and at least 10 of these OKs have never proved to have any real value for patients.
