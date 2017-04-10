 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) May Move Some Manufacturing, R&D Out Of The UK Due To Brexit



10/4/2017 7:08:16 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has started preliminary preparations for the possibility of a hard Brexit, which would mean moving some of its operations away from the UK, the company's chairman revealed to a Swedish newspaper.

The firm's board has taken the "first step" in planning for a scenario in which no divorce deal is reached between the UK and the EU by the deadline of March 2019, Leif Johansson told Dagens Nyheter (DN):

"If something doesn't happen to take away the current uncertainty it will become a big and important matter for us."

Read at News Release
Read at Reuters
Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 