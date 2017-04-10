 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
How China Is Catching Up To A U.S. Science & Tech Sector Uncertain Of Its Future



10/4/2017 6:48:56 AM

Since entering the White House, Donald Trump has been threatening to hack back federal expenditure in line with his campaign promises, and aggressive funding cuts are likely to feature in the October budget if cross-party opposition does not take shape in the coming days. Nowhere will these cuts weigh more heavily than for Science and Technology (S&T), where U.S. dominance is already under sustained pressure from major investments by China in everything from artificial intelligence to precision medicine.

