Drug That May Be Better Than Marijuana Sent Zogenix (ZGNX)'s Stock Soaring 196% In September
10/4/2017 6:35:38 AM
What happened
Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) skyrocketed 196% higher in September after the company reported data from a study that suggested low-dose fenfluramine lowers the rate of seizures in Dravet syndrome patients by more than GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) marijuana-based drug Epidiolex.
So what
Zogenix's ZX008 may soon offer new hope to patients living with a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.
