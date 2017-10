Drug That May Be Better Than Marijuana Sent Zogenix (ZGNX)'s Stock Soaring 196% In September

What happenedShares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) skyrocketed 196% higher in September after the company reported data from a study that suggested low-dose fenfluramine lowers the rate of seizures in Dravet syndrome patients by more than GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) marijuana-based drug Epidiolex.So whatZogenix's ZX008 may soon offer new hope to patients living with a rare form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome.