|
Has Medtronic (MDT)'s Decline Made It A Buy?
10/4/2017 6:09:16 AM
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a force in the medical technology space, with a market capitalization of over $100B and a massive portfolio of devices across the spectrum of patient needs. The last time I wrote about the company, I passed it over for investment due to overvaluation based on its outlook. However, that was nearly a year ago, and the price is 5% lower than it was then with some earnings growth to hopefully bridge the valuation gap. When comparing MDT to its peers, it isn't necessarily the leader in operating metrics, but it is a strong operator and is trading at a pretty fair price currently.
