5 Ways Pharma Is Misleading The Public On The Cost Of Prescription Drugs
10/3/2017 6:22:31 AM
Drug companies launched an ad and publicity extravaganza this year right after President-elect Donald Trump said they “are getting away with murder” on sky-high pill prices.
More than it has in years, the pharmaceutical industry fears major legislation that would curb prices and shrink profits. TV spots lauding drug companies, quoting poet Dylan Thomas, and showing heroic scientists have been hard to escape.
