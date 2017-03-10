 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

5 Beauty-Enhancing Gadgets Throughout History That Were Terrible Ideas



10/3/2017 6:19:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Long before the era of plastic surgery, the history of medicine was littered with odd — and often ineffective — gadgets and procedures for bolstering our appearances.

The Medical Device Amendments of 1976 — which for the first time gave the Food and Drug Administration the power to pre-approve medical devices — helped curb some of the chicanery. Still, each wave of new technology has brought with it entrepreneurs using that technology to capitalize on our desire to look good and feel better.

Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
STAT
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 