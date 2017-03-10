|
New Method For Tissue Regeneration, Inspired By Nature, Described By Scientists, University of Birmingham Study
10/3/2017 5:55:55 AM
Scientists have found a way of mimicking our body's natural healing process, using cell derived nano-sized particles called vesicles, to repair damaged tissue.
The paper, published in Scientific Reports, describes a new approach to bone regeneration; stimulating cells to produce vesicles which can then be delivered to facilitate tissue regeneration.
