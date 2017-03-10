 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Cornell University's Food Lab Is Cooking Up Fake News



10/3/2017 5:51:42 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Have you heard that serving your food on smaller plates will make you eat less? I know I have. I even bought smaller plates for our kitchen when I first heard about that study, which was published in 2011.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 