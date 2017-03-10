 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Skipping Breakfast May Be Bad For The Heart—But There Are Caveats, Journal of the American College of Cardiology Reveals



If the “to eat or not to eat breakfast” question hasn’t sufficiently frustrated you in recent years, a new study may help clarify things. It suggests, as others have before, that skipping breakfast isn’t very good for the heart — in fact, it’s linked to the buildup of plaques in the arteries, which may help explain why previous epidemiological studies have linked skipping breakfast to heart risk over the years.

