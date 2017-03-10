|
Skipping Breakfast May Be Bad For The Heart—But There Are Caveats, Journal of the American College of Cardiology Reveals
10/3/2017 5:47:43 AM
If the “to eat or not to eat breakfast” question hasn’t sufficiently frustrated you in recent years, a new study may help clarify things. It suggests, as others have before, that skipping breakfast isn’t very good for the heart — in fact, it’s linked to the buildup of plaques in the arteries, which may help explain why previous epidemiological studies have linked skipping breakfast to heart risk over the years.
