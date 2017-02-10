|
Japan's Murata Takes Out Vios Medical in $102 Million Deal
10/2/2017 6:56:41 AM
Murata Manufacturing said last week that it agreed to pay roughly $102 million to acquire Vios Medical and its wireless patient monitoring system.
The deal calls for Murata, which makes ceramic capacitors and already owned a 3% stake in Vios, to offer more than 500,000 stock shares worth roughly $75.7 million plus $25.8 million in cash, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.
The system is in use at hospitals in India and the U.S., where it won 510(k) clearance from the FDA in December 2015, on a trial basis. St. Paul, Minn.-based Vios Medical plans for a full-scale launch in the next several years, according to the review.
