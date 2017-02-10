 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why Abbott (ABT)'s Torturous Alere (ALR) Deal Drama Isn't Over Yet



10/2/2017 6:53:21 AM

(Bloomberg Gadfly) -- Congratulations, Abbott Labs! You've won a not-so-shiny and not-so-new takeover!

The medical-device maker this week received all the regulatory approvals necessary to proceed with its contentious purchase of test-maker Alere Inc. Abbott now expects the transaction, which will require divestitures of Alere's blood-gas and cardiac-marker testing systems, to close on Oct. 3.

Read at Bloomberg


