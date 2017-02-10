 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pfizer (PFE) Exposes The Sordid Underbelly Of Drug Prices



10/2/2017 6:46:36 AM

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) one of the largest drugmakers in the world, and according to a lawsuit Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has filed, it's leveraging its size to negotiate contracts that prevent insurers from paying for cheaper biosimilars to Remicade, its best-selling drug. Pfizer's suit reveals the lengths to which drugmakers are going to keep sales flowing in from drugs even after patents expire, so let's take a closer look to see what's at stake.

