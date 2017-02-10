 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Court Upholds Boston Scientific (BSX)'s Win Over Stent Pioneer Dr. David Jang



10/2/2017 6:38:27 AM

A federal appeals court today upheld a Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) win over coronary stent pioneer Dr. David Jang.

The case dates back to 1999, when Jang won approval from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office for a stent design featuring lateral struts. In 2002, Jang inked a deal worth up to $160 million to license the patents to Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific; Jang received $50 million up front, according to court documents, but only $10 million of the remaining $110 million in milestone payments.

