The Small SoCal Biotech Big Pharma Has Thrown Hundreds Of Million Of Dollars At



10/2/2017 6:05:04 AM

About 90% of drug candidates that enter clinical trials never make it to market. That brutal fact makes the small-cap biotech sector a tough place for investors to put their money to work.

However, one way investors can increase their odds of success is to watch where big pharma companies are putting their own money. After all, if a deep-pocketed drugmaker with massive expertise likes a small biotech enough to throw tens of millions of dollars at it, that should indicate the company is worthy of a closer look.

Read at Motley Fool


