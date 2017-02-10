|
Progenics (PGNX): Unloved And Undervalued ~$5 Biotech Stock
10/2/2017 5:58:25 AM
I am getting a lot of questions around Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) this week. The company reported earnings Wednesday. Numbers missed the consensus on the top and bottom lines. Investors/trading programs then oversold the shares down to $4.60 a share at one point in trading Wednesday, before calmer heads came in to boost them back over $5.30 a share to begin trading on Friday (Disclaimer: I added 25% to my core holdings of PGNX at $4.95 a share Wednesday).
comments powered by