 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Progenics (PGNX): Unloved And Undervalued ~$5 Biotech Stock



10/2/2017 5:58:25 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
I am getting a lot of questions around Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) this week. The company reported earnings Wednesday. Numbers missed the consensus on the top and bottom lines. Investors/trading programs then oversold the shares down to $4.60 a share at one point in trading Wednesday, before calmer heads came in to boost them back over $5.30 a share to begin trading on Friday (Disclaimer: I added 25% to my core holdings of PGNX at $4.95 a share Wednesday).

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 