|
How Molecular Scissors Cut In The Right Place, Uppsala Universitet Reveals
10/2/2017 5:52:41 AM
A research group at Uppsala University has found out how CRISPR-Cas9—also known as 'molecular scissors'—can search the genome for a specific DNA sequence. Cas9 already has many applications in biotechnology and is also expected to revolutionise medicine. The new research findings show how Cas9 can be improved to make the molecular scissors faster and more reliable. The study is being published in Science.
