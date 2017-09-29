 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Approved To Launch New Diabetes Treatment In China



9/29/2017 8:40:23 AM

Novo Nordisk won CFDA approval for its latest diabetes treatment, Tresiba, in China. The Danish company said Tresiba is a once-daily injection that controls blood sugar levels in both type 1 and type 2 diabetics. Novo Nordisk compared Tresiba, an insulin deduglec, to insulin glargines such as Lantus from Sanofi. The two drugs, both injected once-daily, are equally effective, but Tresiba has a lower chance of causing hypoglycemia, it said. Novo Nordisk has long been active in China.

