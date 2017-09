CR Gosun In-Licenses Antibiotic From Basilea In $153 Million Deal

China Resources Gosun Pharma in-licensed greater China rights to an antibiotic from Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica in a deal worth up to $152 million. Zevtera® (ceftobiprole) is effective against drug-resistant infections. CR Gosun will make an upfront payment of $3 million, and it will pay up to $149 million in regulatory and sales milestones. Zevtera is available in Europe and will soon start a US Phase III trial.