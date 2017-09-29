 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

CR Gosun In-Licenses Antibiotic From Basilea In $153 Million Deal



9/29/2017 8:23:58 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
China Resources Gosun Pharma in-licensed greater China rights to an antibiotic from Switzerland's Basilea Pharmaceutica in a deal worth up to $152 million. Zevtera® (ceftobiprole) is effective against drug-resistant infections. CR Gosun will make an upfront payment of $3 million, and it will pay up to $149 million in regulatory and sales milestones. Zevtera is available in Europe and will soon start a US Phase III trial.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 