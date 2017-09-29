|
FDA Head Travels Just Like The Rest Of Us, Despite Trump Cabinet's Expensive Tastes
9/29/2017 6:51:00 AM
We seem to hear a lot these days about some member of President Trump’s cabinet who’s been caught taking charter jets or requesting government aircraft at taxpayers’ expense for their travel.
HHS Secretary Tom Price just apologized for his expensive habit, vowing to cover the cost as investigators probe the affair. And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin still has some explaining to do about his requests for special travel arrangements using government craft. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos reportedly favor their own private jets, paid for at their own expense.
