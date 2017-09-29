|
Your Next Drug Could Be A Pill Full Of Genetically Modified Bacteria
9/29/2017 6:29:50 AM
The latest approach to making new drugs is genetically modifying members of our own microbial ecosystems.
This summer, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech company Synlogic started a clinical trial studying the safety of pills filled with genetically modified Escherichia coli, the MIT Technology Review reports. These capsules are some of the first tries at generating “synthetic biotics” as a form of medicine.
