|
'Egg-Based Electronics' Offer Surprisingly Good Electrical Performance, Nanotechnology Reveals
9/29/2017 6:05:43 AM
Egg white—also known as egg albumen—is not only good-tasting, it also has very good dielectric properties, along with a high transparency and high elasticity, that make it a promising material for fabricating transparent, flexible electronic devices. In a new study, researchers have shown that, when egg albumen is mixed with hydrogen peroxide, a series of chemical reactions occurs that transforms the biomaterial into an active film that can be used to make transparent, flexible resistive memory devices.
comments powered by