Tracking The Body's Mini-Shuttles, Cardiff University Study



9/29/2017 6:01:59 AM

The development of a new technique for labelling the body's own transporters—exosomes—could have long term benefits in the treatment of life-threatening medical conditions, including cancer.

A team of researchers at Cardiff University's Schools of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Medicine, and Biosciences, together with the Basque Foundation for Science in Spain, has discovered a new way of tagging these nanobodies that are made naturally by cells.

