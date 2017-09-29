 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Medical Technology Is Losing Share Of Venture Investments



9/29/2017 5:57:01 AM

Medical technology continues to lose ground when it comes to all U.S. venture capital investment as value-based care takes hold of the healthcare system and the industry fights to get rid of a device tax, a new report indicates.

The share of medical technology venture deals dropped to just 4% of total deals last year compared to the industry’s 13% share 25 years ago, according to the analysis by the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions and The Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed).

Read at Forbes


