After 19 Die, Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Insists Drugmaker Is Still On Track



9/28/2017 7:22:25 AM

Nineteen patients taking Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s lone drug have died. The stock has dropped by almost half in two weeks as questions arise about the pill’s future use. Amid all that, Chief Executive Officer Mark Pruzanski remains sanguine.

Pruzanski says a trial to expand the treatment’s use into a wider population and make it a blockbuster will continue as planned. As for the deaths, he maintains that doctors prescribed the wrong doses to the wrong patients.

Read at Bloomberg


Bloomberg
   

