Former IBM Watson Health Employee On AI: The Truth Needs To Come Out
9/28/2017 6:29:56 AM
A recent interview with a former IBM employee who worked in the company’s life sciences group shows that the hype of artificial intelligence’s impact on healthcare was felt internally too.
Severak reported accounts in recent months, including the well-researched piece in Stat News, have documented how IBM Watson’s foray in healthcare has been far less noteworthy than advertised. In fact, other companies in the AI space have not hesitated to call out the company for overstating its capabilities.
