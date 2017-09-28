|
A Frustrating Quest: Why Biogen (BIIB) Could Be Our Best Hope For Alzheimer's Right Now
9/28/2017 6:25:13 AM
A Biogen Inc. drug may be the next best hope in the long and frustrating search for a better Alzheimer’s disease treatment, following Tuesday’s news that another company’s experimental pill for the devastating condition didn’t work in a clinical trial.
The failure of New York startup Axovant Sciences’ drug, called intepirdine, was the latest in a long line of poor results for Alzheimer’s medicines.
Compounding the disappointment, the next chance for a breakthrough won’t come until 2019.
comments powered by