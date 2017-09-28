 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A Frustrating Quest: Why Biogen (BIIB) Could Be Our Best Hope For Alzheimer's Right Now



9/28/2017 6:25:13 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A Biogen Inc. drug may be the next best hope in the long and frustrating search for a better Alzheimer’s disease treatment, following Tuesday’s news that another company’s experimental pill for the devastating condition didn’t work in a clinical trial.

The failure of New York startup Axovant Sciences’ drug, called intepirdine, was the latest in a long line of poor results for Alzheimer’s medicines.

Compounding the disappointment, the next chance for a breakthrough won’t come until 2019.

Read at Boston Globe


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 