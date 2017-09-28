 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Artificial Intelligence For Obtaining Chemical Fingerprints, University of Vienna Reveals



9/28/2017 6:15:16 AM

Infrared spectroscopy is one of the most valuable experimental methods to gain insight into the world of molecules. Infrared spectra are chemical fingerprints that provide information on the composition and properties of substances and materials. In many cases, these spectra are very complex -- a detailed analysis makes computer-aided simulations indispensable. While quantum chemical calculations in principle enable extremely precise prediction of infrared spectra, their applicability in practice is made difficult by the high computational effort associated with them. For this reason, reliable infrared spectra can only be calculated for relatively small chemical systems.

