Move Towards 'Holy Grail' Of Computing By Creation Of Brain-Like Photonic Microchips, University of Exeter Study



9/28/2017 6:13:29 AM

Scientists have made a crucial step towards unlocking the "holy grail" of computing - microchips that mimic the way the human brain works to store and process information.

A research team, including Professor C. David Wright from the University of Exeter, have made a pioneering breakthrough by developing photonic computer chips - that use light rather than electricity - that imitate the way the brain's synapses operate.

