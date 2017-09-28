|
A Growing Threat Could Kill 10 Million People By 2050, But One Company Thinks It Can Stop It
9/28/2017 6:06:48 AM
Our best line of defense against life-threatening illnesses has turned against us. Antibiotics — which we've relied on for decades to beat deadly, contagious infections — are set to kill 10 million people by 2050.
After years of abuse in people and animals — with doctors practically doling them out like candy and farmers stirring them into animal feed — antibiotics have virtually stopped working.
