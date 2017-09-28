 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

What The Shape Of Your Face Says About Your Sex Drive, Springer Reveals



9/28/2017 6:03:44 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
You may not realize it, but your facial structure can reveal a lot about your personality.

Past research has consistently found that men with shorter and wider faces are more aggressive, more prejudiced, more likely to deceive others, more dominant, and more driven to succeed compared to men with longer and narrower faces. This is even true for non-human primates, and among women this link is found for dominance, but not aggression.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
Springer
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 