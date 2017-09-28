|
What The Shape Of Your Face Says About Your Sex Drive, Springer Reveals
9/28/2017 6:03:44 AM
You may not realize it, but your facial structure can reveal a lot about your personality.
Past research has consistently found that men with shorter and wider faces are more aggressive, more prejudiced, more likely to deceive others, more dominant, and more driven to succeed compared to men with longer and narrower faces. This is even true for non-human primates, and among women this link is found for dominance, but not aggression.
