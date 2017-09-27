|
Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) Announces Early Positive Results For Chickenpox Vaccine
9/27/2017 9:27:19 AM
Sinovac Biotech, a Beijing vaccine company, reported positive topline results from a Phase III trial of its Varicella vaccine against chickenpox. The new vaccine was both safe and effective in two large-scale China trials that enrolled children from one to twelve years old. In its release, Sinovac discussed its newest vaccine, but did not report any new developments in the company's long-running privatization battle.
