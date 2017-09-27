 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Salubris Pharma Invests $5 Million in Boston's GO Therapeutics



9/27/2017 9:23:01 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Shenzhen Salubris Pharma made a $5 million investment in GO Therapeutics, a Cambridge, MA pre-clinical company. GO says it uses glycoproteomics to develop novel, multimodal first-in-class cancer therapeutics against intractable targets. GO currently has four candidates in pre-clinical studies, each of which includes a bi-specific mechanism that targets T-cells. The companies plan to have Salubris bring GO's drugs to China. The $5 million investment is the first funding that GO has announced.

Read at ChinaBio Today


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 