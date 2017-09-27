|
Salubris Pharma Invests $5 Million in Boston's GO Therapeutics
9/27/2017 9:23:01 AM
Shenzhen Salubris Pharma made a $5 million investment in GO Therapeutics, a Cambridge, MA pre-clinical company. GO says it uses glycoproteomics to develop novel, multimodal first-in-class cancer therapeutics against intractable targets. GO currently has four candidates in pre-clinical studies, each of which includes a bi-specific mechanism that targets T-cells. The companies plan to have Salubris bring GO's drugs to China. The $5 million investment is the first funding that GO has announced.
