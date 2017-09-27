|
Shanghai Pharma May Acquire U.S. Operations of $4 Billion Generic Drugmaker
9/27/2017 8:13:30 AM
Shanghai Pharma Holding may acquire part of Alvogen -- possibly Alvogen's US operations -- according to Bloomberg. Alvogen is a US-based generic drug maker thought to be worth as much as $4 billion. It has operations in Asia, including China, along with eastern Europe and the US. Two years ago, a consortium including CVC Capital Partners and Temasek, the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, paid $2 billion for a controlling stake in Alvogen.
