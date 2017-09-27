|
Acorda (ACOR) To Opt Out Of FDA Meeting In Rush To Refile Its Inbrija NDA
9/27/2017 6:41:47 AM
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:
* Acorda Therapeutics ?announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA regarding its new drug application for Inbrija?
* Says it ?has engaged in a constructive dialogue with FDA to determine most efficient path forward to resubmitting Inbrija NDA?
* Acorda Therapeutics - ?based on interactions with FDA, co believes it can resubmit without a type a meeting, and therefore will not request such a meeting?
comments powered by