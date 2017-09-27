 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Acorda (ACOR) To Opt Out Of FDA Meeting In Rush To Refile Its Inbrija NDA



9/27/2017 6:41:47 AM

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:

* Acorda Therapeutics ?announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA regarding its new drug application for Inbrija?

* Says it ?has engaged in a constructive dialogue with FDA to determine most efficient path forward to resubmitting Inbrija NDA?

* Acorda Therapeutics - ?based on interactions with FDA, co believes it can resubmit without a type a meeting, and therefore will not request such a meeting?

Reuters
   

