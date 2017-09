Acorda (ACOR) To Opt Out Of FDA Meeting In Rush To Refile Its Inbrija NDA

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Acorda Therapeutics Inc:* Acorda Therapeutics ?announced update on refusal to file letter that it received from U.S. FDA regarding its new drug application for Inbrija?* Says it ?has engaged in a constructive dialogue with FDA to determine most efficient path forward to resubmitting Inbrija NDA?* Acorda Therapeutics - ?based on interactions with FDA, co believes it can resubmit without a type a meeting, and therefore will not request such a meeting?