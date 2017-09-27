|
Vivek Ramaswamy Calls Axovant (AXON) Alzheimer's Drug His 'Single Greatest Failure'
9/27/2017 6:33:57 AM
This morning, Vivek Ramaswamy, who began building an empire of six matryoshka-doll biotechnology companies at the age of 29 after a life as a valedictorian, a nationally ranked junior tennis player, a Harvard graduate, and a hedge fund partner, had to face something on a scale he never had before: Failure.
Quite simply, his biggest bet flopped. Axovant Sciences, a company Ramaswamy founded and at one point ran as CEO, said its would-be Alzheimer’s drug, intepirdine, did not help patients in a clinical trial.
