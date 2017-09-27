|
High-Fidelity Recording Of Molecular Geometry With DNA 'Nanoscopy' Harvard Study
9/27/2017 6:18:31 AM
Researchers are constantly expanding their arsenal of methods to decipher the spatial organization of biological structures. Using microscopes, they can now visualize individual macromolecular components within DNA, protein, or other complexes. However, this resolution typically requires sophisticated equipment applied to specially-processed samples, and it is difficult to simultaneously watch many types of molecules, especially at high density and throughput, or dynamic interactions.
