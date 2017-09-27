 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
3 Hurdles To Bringing Medical Devices To The U.S. Market



9/27/2017 6:15:06 AM

When a colleague and I started our medical device company in 2009, we were in our second year at Harvard Medical School. Some classmates joked that they would still be in residency by the time we had moved on to our next big idea. We knew better — we expected it to be a long haul. Eight years into our journey, thousands of individuals have used our product in countries where it has been approved. But we have yet to gain approval in the U.S. — a long and expensive process.

