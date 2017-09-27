 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why October Could Be A Huge Month For Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)



9/27/2017 6:02:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
After a nice jump in the first half of 2017, Johnson & Johnson stock has largely tread water over the last few months. Wouldn't it be nice if the healthcare giant had a catalyst or two to generate more enthusiasm among investors?

As it turns out, the company just might get some good news in the coming weeks. Mark your calendars, because October could be a big month for Johnson & Johnson.

A potential younger market for Stelara

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to make an approval decision by Oct. 15, 2017, for Stelara for the treatment of adolescents (12 to 17 years of age) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 