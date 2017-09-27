|
Why October Could Be A Huge Month For Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
9/27/2017 6:02:26 AM
After a nice jump in the first half of 2017, Johnson & Johnson stock has largely tread water over the last few months. Wouldn't it be nice if the healthcare giant had a catalyst or two to generate more enthusiasm among investors?
As it turns out, the company just might get some good news in the coming weeks. Mark your calendars, because October could be a big month for Johnson & Johnson.
A potential younger market for Stelara
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to make an approval decision by Oct. 15, 2017, for Stelara for the treatment of adolescents (12 to 17 years of age) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
