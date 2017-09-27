|
AbbVie (ABBV) Fires Back, Insists It Will Keep Its Drug Pricing Promise
9/27/2017 5:56:10 AM
An attack on the US drugmaker AbbVie has sought to put the issue of rising drug prices back in the public eye again.
AbbVie was one of four companies praised by the consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen for agreeing to limit year-on-year price hikes to single digits.
Peter Maybarduk, director of Public Citizen’s Access to Medicine Program, has now published a statement highlighting AbbVie’s apparent failure to stick to that pledge.
